Inside MLR: Episode 12: MLR's Wildest Playoff Race Yet? Final Weekend Predictions & Awards Debate
Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Seattle Seawolves YouTube Video
The Major League Rugby regular season comes down to ONE final weekend, and the playoff race couldn't be tighter! This week onÃÂ Inside MLR, hostÃÂ Will HooleyÃÂ is joined by former USA Eagle and MLR try-scoring starÃÂ Christian DyerÃÂ alongside MLR analyst and commentatorÃÂ Bri KimÃÂ to break down all the biggest stories from Week 10 and preview a dramatic finish to the regular season.
Seattle SeawolvesÃÂ strengthen their playoff position with a huge Sunday Night Rugby victory over theÃÂ New England Free Jacks.
Ã°Å¸Ââ° California LegionÃÂ lock up their playoff place after a dominant win overÃÂ Anthem RC.
Ã°Å¸Ââ°ÃÂ Chicago HoundsÃÂ escape with a thrilling 33-32 win overÃÂ Old Glory DCÃÂ in one of the games of the season.
With just one playoff spot remaining, the team gets out the calculators and examines every possible scenario. Who will get a home semifinal between theÃÂ Seattle SeawolvesÃÂ and theÃÂ California Legion? CanÃÂ Old Glory DCÃÂ steal fourth place? CanÃÂ Anthem RCÃÂ pull off an unlikely postseason miracle? Or can theÃÂ Free JacksÃÂ hang on and survive?
Plus: ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Complete MLR Week 10 review ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Week 11 playoff scenarios explained ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Top 4 predictions ÃÂ Ã¢Å...USA Eagles summer test discussion Ã¢Å...ÃÂ Early End-of-Season Awards Ã¢Å...ÃÂ Best Back, Best Forward, MVP & Comeback Player picks
Who do YOU think will claim the final playoff spot? Let us know in the comments!
#MLR #MajorLeagueRugby #Rugby #USARugby #SeattleSeawolves #ChicagoHounds #OldGloryDC #FreeJacks #AnthemRC #InsideMLR
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