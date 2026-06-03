Inside MLR: Episode 12: MLR's Wildest Playoff Race Yet? Final Weekend Predictions & Awards Debate

Published on June 2, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

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The Major League Rugby regular season comes down to ONE final weekend, and the playoff race couldn't be tighter! This week onÃÂ Inside MLR, hostÃÂ Will HooleyÃÂ is joined by former USA Eagle and MLR try-scoring starÃÂ Christian DyerÃÂ alongside MLR analyst and commentatorÃÂ Bri KimÃÂ to break down all the biggest stories from Week 10 and preview a dramatic finish to the regular season.

Seattle SeawolvesÃÂ strengthen their playoff position with a huge Sunday Night Rugby victory over theÃÂ New England Free Jacks.

Ã°Å¸Ââ° California LegionÃÂ lock up their playoff place after a dominant win overÃÂ Anthem RC.

Ã°Å¸Ââ°ÃÂ Chicago HoundsÃÂ escape with a thrilling 33-32 win overÃÂ Old Glory DCÃÂ in one of the games of the season.

With just one playoff spot remaining, the team gets out the calculators and examines every possible scenario. Who will get a home semifinal between theÃÂ Seattle SeawolvesÃÂ and theÃÂ California Legion? CanÃÂ Old Glory DCÃÂ steal fourth place? CanÃÂ Anthem RCÃÂ pull off an unlikely postseason miracle? Or can theÃÂ Free JacksÃÂ hang on and survive?

Plus: ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Complete MLR Week 10 review ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Week 11 playoff scenarios explained ÃÂ Ã¢Å...Top 4 predictions ÃÂ Ã¢Å...USA Eagles summer test discussion Ã¢Å...ÃÂ Early End-of-Season Awards Ã¢Å...ÃÂ Best Back, Best Forward, MVP & Comeback Player picks

Who do YOU think will claim the final playoff spot? Let us know in the comments!

#MLR #MajorLeagueRugby #Rugby #USARugby #SeattleSeawolves #ChicagoHounds #OldGloryDC #FreeJacks #AnthemRC #InsideMLR







Major League Rugby Stories from June 2, 2026

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