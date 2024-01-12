Initial 2024 Promotions Announced

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce our initial promotions that will highlight the family-fun scheduled at Arvest Ballpark during the upcoming season of Naturals baseball. More event and promotional announcements will come in the very near future!

The season will begin with a home game on Friday, April 5th as the Naturals take on the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. For the second consecutive season, the Naturals will treat fans to a spectacular post-game fireworks show as we celebrate Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The promotional lineup features 19 post-game fireworks shows - two more than the 2023 season - including fireworks following all 12 Friday home games. In addition to Friday nights, the Naturals have fireworks scheduled for the following games: Saturday, April 6th; Saturday, May 4th; Sunday, May 26th; Saturday, June 8th; Wednesday, July 3rd; Sunday, September 1st; and Saturday, September 14th**.** Fans should mark their calendars for Wednesday, July 3rd as that game against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals) will feature the LARGEST fireworks show of the season.

Premium giveaways will continue to be a staple of the Naturals promotional schedule. The giveaway lineup this season includes four player bobblehead giveaways that will ONLY be available to fans in attendance at Arvest Ballpark: Cayden Wallace Bobblehead (Saturday, June 22nd); Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead (Saturday, July 27th); Vinnie Pasquantino 'Pasquatch' Bobblehead (Thursday, August 15th); and Jorge Bonifacio 'Los Naturales' Bobblehead (Saturday, August 31st). In addition to those one-of-a-kind bobbleheads, moms will be treated to a Mother's Day Belt Bag Giveaway on Sunday, May 12th while the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, July 20th will get a Poultry Derby 'Egg' Figurine Giveaway.

Popular theme nights will return to provide fun for fans of all ages. The list of themes this year include: Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 4th), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring an appearance by Spider-Man (Saturday, May 25th); Growlin' Chickens Weekend (Friday, July 19th and Saturday, July 20th); Faith & Family Night (Saturday, August 17th); and three Los Naturales games (Sunday, May 5th and Friday, August 30th and Saturday, August 31st) as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup" initiative. The Naturals are also excited to welcome Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act to Arvest Ballpark on Saturday, April 20th as renowned performer, Tyler Scheuer, will be on hand to entertain fans from both the field and the stands throughout the game.

Fans should continue to plan on arriving early on Friday and Saturday nights to enjoy our Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. The Bullpen Party features the popular 'Happy Hour' specials on all alcoholic beverages at The Bullpen concession stand, located on the first base side.

Fans can purchase tickets to ANY game this summer starting on Tuesday, January 16th at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available to fans online (at any time) or can be purchased in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday (closed on all other days) through Friday, March 1st. Revised Box Office hours will be posted after March 1st. Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, family packs, suite rentals, and group events are also available for the upcoming season that will begin on Friday, April 5th and conclude on Sunday, September 15th.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the teams' current promotional schedule and a list of partners for the upcoming season. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

