Individual Tickets on Sale Now for All 2023 Shuckers' Home Games

BILOXI, MS - Individual tickets for all 69 Biloxi Shuckers home games are now on sale. For a third consecutive season, MGM Park will be a fully digital ticketing venue.

Tickets can be purchased online at Biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. The box office is located on the northeast side of the stadium, close to the intersection of Howard Avenue and Caillavet Street.

The full Shuckers' 2023 promotional schedule was also announced on Thursday, featuring daily promotions, 13 fireworks nights and 10 premium giveaways. The entire promotional schedule can be viewed online at biloxishuckers.com/promotions.

In addition to single-game tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls on Tuesday, March 14, and Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

