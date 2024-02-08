Individual Tickets for All Yard Goats Games Go on Sale Tomorrow at 10AM

(Hartford, CT ) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that individual tickets will go on sale for all home games tomorrow (Friday, February 9th) at 10:00 AM. Fans may purchase tickets on the Yard Goats website yardgoatsbaseball.com, or over the phone at 860-246-4628, and tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.

This will be the first opportunity for fans to purchase tickets for the home opener, Tuesday, April 9th (7:10 PM), as the Hartford Yard Goats host the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles affiliate) at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will play 69 home games at Dunkin' Park including games against the Red Sox, Yankees and Mets affiliates. The promotional schedule, with weekly fireworks shows, and premium collectible giveaways was announced on Wednesday.

Media Announcement Details:

What: Individual Tickets for all Hartford Yard Goats Game on sale tomorrow morning

When: Friday, February 9th 10:00 AM

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford)

Season Tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now on sale for the 2024 season.

