Independence Drop Home Finale to Northern Colorado Hailstorm

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Charlotte Independence fell to Northern Colorado Hailstorm, 1-2, after a stoppage-time winner for the visitors on Saturday evening at American Legion Memorial Stadium. The Jacks are on the road against Lexington SC on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The match started out with most of the action in the middle third. #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. tried a shot from distance looking to chip the goalkeeper in the 10th minute, but it was saved.

Charlotte took the lead in the 20th minute thanks to a header by #21 Dustin Corea. #2 Fabrice Ngah sent a cross in front of goal that reached Corea on the back post for the lead.

On a direct free kick near the corner of the penalty area, #1 Austin Pack made a low reaction save, but the rebound was knocked in the back of the net for a Hailstorm goal in the 43rd minute. Northern Colorado struck another shot off the goalpost in first-half stoppage time, but the score was tied entering the break.

Halftime: Charlotte Independence 1, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 1.

#8 Joel Johnson recorded the first shot of the half with a long-range effort to the goalkeeper's right side in the 48th minute. The Jacks almost benefited from an odd deflection in the penalty area by Northern Colorado in the 50th minute, but it was cleared out of danger.

The Independence continued attacking throughout the second half. A long ball from #17 Clay Dimick in the 63rd minute sailed over the head of Obregón Jr. to Corea, but his shot was saved. In the 66th minute, Corea played a ball over the top to Obregón Jr. who seemed to be in on goal until he was swarmed by defenders and dispossessed.

In the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, the visitors took the lead with a header directly off a corner kick.

Fulltime: Charlotte Independence 1, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 2.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#2 Fabrice Ngah and #21 Dustin Corea each logged their second goal contributions in as many games.

Corea scored his first goal in USL League One this season and third goal in all competitions.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

"Purely frustrated. It was a hard game, very competitive. We knew it was going to be this kind of game. To give up two set piece goals and to give away the goal at the end of the game is frustrating. We have to pull our way out of this situation where we're putting ourselves in good spots but not finding ways to get good results."

#17 Clay Dimick

"We're all going to be really disappointed. We worked on set pieces the day before the game, and we just switched off during those two set pieces and it cost us. This last in the season, that stuff loses you points. It's important to stick together and not point fingers and bounce back, but we'll all feel it for a while."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence face Lexington SC on the road on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. The match can be streamed on ESPN+.

