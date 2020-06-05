Inaugural Tailgates & Tunes Summer Concert Series Announced

HUTTO, Texas - The inaugural Tailgates & Tunes summer concert series comes to Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, Texas. The series kicks off with ACM Award-winning recording artist Jack Ingram on Saturday, June 20, followed by Kevin Fowler on Saturday, June 27. A special Fourth of July show will feature Read Southall Band and a post-concert fireworks display on Saturday, July 4. Additional dates and shows will be announced soon. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. with live music beginning at 8:00 p.m. Each set will be approximately 90 minutes in length. Tickets are available now via BrushyCreekAmp.com.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music outdoors in a controlled and safe environment. Venue capacity will be capped at under 25% to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented properly. The expansive Brushy Creek Amphitheater lawn has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Depending on the type of ticket purchased, each pod can accommodate between two and four guests. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. Pods are available on a first come, first served basis.

Tailgates & Tunes is produced by JHL, in partnership with RS3, and promises an unforgettable concert series that aims to support the community and musicians from across the state. The safety and well-being of event staff, guests and the public is of the upmost importance to JHL and RS3. All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Texas will be followed and enforced. Event producers are working closely with Williamson County and the City of Hutto to ensure the concert series meets or exceeds all recommended standards. All event staff will be wearing personal protective equipment as required by CDC guidelines. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks or face coverings as well.

"We're looking forward to creating a safe way for the greater Austin community to come together again to enjoy what we all love - live music," JHL CEO and Tailgates & Tunes Event Producer Jennifer Stevens said. "Good music and good times are what we all need now more than ever and I'm excited to bring this series to life."

Tailgates & Tunes will also help raise funds for the Central Texas Food Bank. When purchasing tickets online, guests will have the opportunity to support the community by making a donation to the Central Texas Food Bank. 100% of donations will go directly to the Central Texas Food Bank to help ensure their shelves are stocked due to increased demand.

"The Central Texas Food Bank is thrilled to be a beneficiary of Tailgates & Tunes to bring live music back to Central Texas while raising awareness and funds to support many families in need," Central Texas Food Bank Chief Development Officer Mark Jackson said.

Brushy Creek serves as the border and backdrop of the open-air amphitheater that sits within a serene 32-acre city park. Attendees will not only enjoy the live performances, but spectacular sunsets and some of the best food and drinks in the area as well. Food trucks serving authentic Texas fare will be on-site, as well as bars serving premium beer, wine and spirits.

Nestled amid beautiful cliffs along Brushy Creek and among trees and flowing water off CR 137, Brushy Creek Amphitheater hosts a variety of live events each year and serves as a family-friendly, affordable destination for Hutto and the surrounding communities.

For more information on Tailgates & Tunes, safety measures being implemented and to purchase tickets, please visit BrushyCreekAmp.com! Stay up to date with news and concert announcements by following Tailgates & Tunes on Facebook and Instagram.

