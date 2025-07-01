IFL National Championship Tickets on Sale

July 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The 2025 IFL National Championship kicks off August 23 at 7:30 PM inside the Tucson Convention Center. Be there for the biggest night of the season!

Learn more at https://iflnationalchampionship.com/







Indoor Football League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.