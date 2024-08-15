IFL National Championship Pre Game Show
August 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Massachusetts Pirates YouTube Video
Join us before the IFL National Championship LIVE at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV. We will talk about the matchup between the Arizona Rattlers and Massachusetts Pirates and also have a few special guests.
