IFL National Championship Pre Game Show

August 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates YouTube Video







Join us before the IFL National Championship LIVE at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, NV. We will talk about the matchup between the Arizona Rattlers and Massachusetts Pirates and also have a few special guests.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from August 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.