Ice Bears Swap Goalie for Huntsville Forward

February 26, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have acquired forward Noah Finstrom from the Huntsville Havoc in exchange for goaltender Talor Joseph.

A rookie out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Finstrom has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 39 games in his maiden pro season. Last season, he totaled 24 points in 24 games as a senior in helping Stevens Point to its second consecutive WIAC championship crown. He also played one season at Alabama-Huntsville.

Joseph appeared in 16 games for Knoxville this season, going 6-7-1 with a 3.02 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He stopped 32-of-34 shots in his first SPHL start on Oct. 19 in a win over Evansville and made a career-best 52 saves in a road win at Birmingham on Dec. 19.

The Ice Bears are on the road this weekend with a pair of games at Peoria on Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.