Ice Bears Swap Goalie for Huntsville Forward
February 26, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Knoxville Ice Bears News Release
The Knoxville Ice Bears have acquired forward Noah Finstrom from the Huntsville Havoc in exchange for goaltender Talor Joseph.
A rookie out of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, Finstrom has scored eight goals and added 13 assists through 39 games in his maiden pro season. Last season, he totaled 24 points in 24 games as a senior in helping Stevens Point to its second consecutive WIAC championship crown. He also played one season at Alabama-Huntsville.
Joseph appeared in 16 games for Knoxville this season, going 6-7-1 with a 3.02 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He stopped 32-of-34 shots in his first SPHL start on Oct. 19 in a win over Evansville and made a career-best 52 saves in a road win at Birmingham on Dec. 19.
The Ice Bears are on the road this weekend with a pair of games at Peoria on Friday and Saturday.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from February 26, 2025
- Roanoke Adds Two Rookies Among Four Transactions - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Ice Bears Swap Goalie for Huntsville Forward - Knoxville Ice Bears
- SPHL Announces Suspensions - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.