SPHL Announces Suspensions

February 26, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspensions:

Birmingham's Kyle Pow

Birmingham's Kyle Pow has been suspended for three games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 205, Birmingham at Fayetteville, on Friday, February 21.

Pow was assessed a match penalty for an illegal check to the head at 6:46 of the third period.

Pow sat out last Saturday's game against Fayetteville and will miss Birmingham's games against Huntsville on Friday and Saturday.

Huntsville's Terry Ryder

Huntsville's Terry Ryder has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 212, Knoxville at Huntsville, on Saturday, February 22.

Ryder was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 18:08 of the second period.

Ryder will miss Huntsville's game against Macon on Thursday.

Quad City's Austin Pickford

Quad City's Austin Pickford has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 215, Quad City at Peoria, on Sunday, February 23.

Pickford was assessed a major penalty for boarding at 5:27 of the second period.

Pickford will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Friday.

Quad City's Tyler Vanuden

Quad City's Tyler Vanuden has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction in Game 215, Quad City at Peoria, on Sunday, February 23.

Vanuden will miss Quad City's game against Evansville on Friday.

Quad City's Nick Pennucci

Quad City's Nick Pennucci has been suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 215, Quad City at Peoria, on Sunday, February 23.

Pennucci was assessed a major penalty for fighting at 14:09 of the second period.

Pennucci will miss Quad City's games against Evansville on Friday and Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.