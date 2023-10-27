Ice Bears Stalled in Loss to Birmingham

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Knoxville Ice Bears' Tyler Rollo on game night

Hayden Stewart made 18 saves for his first shutout of the year. Kishaun Gervais scored twice and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Birmingham Bulls 5-0 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

Drake Glover beat Kristian Stead with a one-timer from the high slot after Dylan Johnson found him from the left circle at 5:49 of the first. Gervais added to the lead with a shorthanded goal before the end of the first period.

Gervais scored his second of the night from behind the end line on the left side by banking the puck in off Stead's right side at 10:12 of the second. Matt Wiesner scored off a rebound to make it 4-0 and end Stead's night with 21 saves. He was replaced by Zane Steeves at 15:23 of the second.

Dylan Johnson found a loose puck in front of the crease on the power play late in the third to cap off the scoring. Steeves finished with 14 saves. Stead made 21 stops.

The two teams will head back to Pelham for the back end of a home and home Saturday night to close out the weekend.

