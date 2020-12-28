Ice Bears Reschedule Dec 31 Game to March 25

Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears announced today that the December 31, 2020 game against Macon Mayhem has been rescheduled to Thursday, March 25, 2021. All tickets purchased for the December 31, 2020 game will be valid for the game on March 25, 2021.

On December 18, 2020, it was announced that out of an abundance of caution to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 the game schedule for December 31, 2020, was to be postponed.

In addition, the Knoxville Ice Bears have moved the game originally schedule for March 11, 2021, to Friday, March 12, 2021.Â Puck drop will be 7:30 pm.

The Knoxville Ice Bears are committed to providing a safe, fun, and exciting hockey experience for East Tennesseans.Â Limited tickets are available for each game and are available for purchase through www.ticketmaster.com.Â Please click the link for availability.

