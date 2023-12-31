Ice Bears Pick Up Point on Road in OT Loss

Dominiks Marcinkevics scored 22 seconds into overtime and the Knoxville Ice Bears picked up a point on the road for the second night in a row in a 5-4 loss to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

The Ice Bears have lost six straight. The Rail Yard Dawgs have won three of four.

Marcinkevics sealed the game for Roanoke with a wrist shot in the right circle. He squared up on the perimeter before lifting the puck to the short side where it bounced off of Troy Kobryn and into the net.

Roanoke opened the scoring when Alex DiCarlo put back a rebound in front of the crease. Steven Leonard carried the puck into the right circle on a three-on-two. His shot was blocked by Kobryn, but DiCarlo followed it up at 13:00 of the first.

Knoxville responded less than two minutes later when Derek Osik scored in similar fashion for his first as an Ice Bear. Kirill Nizhnikov fired a wrist shot from the left circle and Austyn Roudebush stopped it with the left pad. Osik crashed the crease and slid the puck behind Roudebush to tie the game.

Roanoke took the lead into the first intermission when C.J. Stubbs lifted a one-timer past Kobryn at 18:27. Nick Ford slipped the rubber to Stubbs at the right hash and the ensuing shot beat Kobryn's blocker for a power play goal.

Justin Portillo scored off a rebound in the second to tie the game at the second intermission. Nizhnikov sent the puck to the right point where Brendan Dowler fired it through traffic. The puck hit Roudebush's pad and Portillo found it in the slot where he fired it on net for his first of the season.

The Ice Bears took the lead with Osik's second of the night on the power play in the left circle. Nizhnikov's shot from the right side bounced off the wall behind the net and Osik took the rebound for a shot past Roudebush at 4:22.

The Rail Yard Dawgs tied the game three minutes later when Xavier Filion scored from the left circle. Marcinkevics was tripped on the right side and slid the puck across to Brendan Pepe. Pepe found Filion, who beat Kobryn to make it 3-3.

The Ice Bears had their second lead of the night when Rex Moe netted his second of the year off a strong play by Cole McKechney to get the puck to the net front, but Knoxville surrendered the lead again when Brenden Stanko was found free in the slot at 13:54.

Kobryn finished with 47 saves for Knoxville. Roudebush made 17 stops for Roanoke. Nizhnikov and Pepe had three assists for their respective teams.

