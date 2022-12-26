Ice Bears Fall to Havoc at Home

December 26, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release









Justin MacDonald of the Knoxville Ice Bears

(Knoxville Ice Bears, Credit: Michael King) Justin MacDonald of the Knoxville Ice Bears(Knoxville Ice Bears, Credit: Michael King)

Jacob Barber scored a hat trick and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 6-3 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Monday night.

The Ice Bears have lost two straight after a four-game win streak. The Havoc bounced back from a loss to Evansville on Friday.

Knoxville opened the scoring with two goals 14 seconds apart midway through the first period. Tanner Salsberry shot the puck from the right point and beat Nick Latinovich for his third goal of the season at 10:31.

Bailey Conger extended the lead with a rebound from in front of the crease. Jagger Williamson won the puck behind the Huntsville net and slid it back to Salsberry at the point. His shot was blocked by Latinovich and the rebound came out in front where Conger slid it by Latinovich's right pad with a backhand.

Moments later, Knoxville lost starting goalie Kristian Stead to injury when Huntsville's Bair Gendunov carried the puck through the right circle and got in tight on the crease. Gendunov ultimately crashed into Stead, who needed to be assisted back to the dressing room. Stead finished with six saves and was replaced by Alec Calvaruso.

MacDonald made it 3-0 when a clearing attempt by Dominick Procopio bounced off MacDonald's skate and behind Latinovich at 17:28.

Jacob Barber scored for Huntsville when he slipped behind the defense and slid a backhand between Calvaruso's pads at 18:29.

MacDonald appeared to make it 4-1 and complete the hat trick in the first period, but his redirect at 19:15 was ruled to be played with a high stick after initially being called a good goal.

Huntsville nearly scored early in the second when Tyler Piacentini got loose on a breakaway, but his backhanded try was stopped by Calvaruso.

The Havoc cut the deficit to a goal when Austin Martinsen redirected a shot at the right hash and past Calvaruso at 9:29 of the second. Huntsville won a puck battle in the left corner and fed the puck up to Alex Kielczewski at the blue line. Kielczewski's shot found Martinsen's stick and changed directions on Calvaruso.

Barber scored his second of the night to tie the game at 8:27. His go-ahead goal at 12:13 put the Havoc ahead for good. Rob Darrar made it 5-3 with a one-timer 27 seconds later and Tyler Piacentini scored an empty-netter to cap off the scoring.

Calvaruso finished with 16 saves for Knoxville. Latinovich had 26 stops for the Havoc.

The two teams will head back to Huntsville on Wednesday night to play at the Von Braun Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.