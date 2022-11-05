Ice Bears Fall to Dawgs 3-1

Knoxville Ice Bears' Andrew Bellant in action

Travis Broughman had a goal and an assist and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-1 at the Civic Coliseum Saturday night.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Knoxville. The Ice Bears managed just 19 shots on goal compared to Roanoke's 30.

Andrew Bellant opened the scoring four minutes into the game with a wrist shot from the left side. He intercepted the puck in the neutral zone, carried it around C.J. Stubbs in the circle and lifted the puck over Brody Claeys left shoulder for his fourth goal of the season.

Roanoke answered ten minutes later when Dillon Radin swatted a bouncing puck out of the air and past Jimmy Poreda to tie the score before the first intermission.

The Rail Yard Dawgs jumped in front with a tap-in goal by Brady Heppner on the power play at 7:32 of the second. Roanoke extended its lead when Broughman's one-timer beat Poreda from the left circle at 13:07. Poreda finished with 27 saves. Claeys made 18 stops for Roanoke.

Knoxville is off until Friday when it travels to Birmingham. Roanoke wraps up a three-game weekend at Fayetteville on Sunday.

