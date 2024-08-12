Ice Bears Add Size in Net with Addition of Mundinger

The Knoxville Ice Bears have added goaltender Stephen Mundinger to their training camp roster for October. Mundinger joins the Ice Bears after spending his rookie season with the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

"I'm super grateful and excited to be signing in Knoxville," said Mundinger. "Last year when I came to the Coliseum, I could feel the passion from the fans and I'm looking forward to being on the other side this year."

The 6 foot, 8 inch Mundinger ranked fourth in the SPHL and second among rookies with a 2.55 goals against average while appearing in 37 games for Pensacola last season. He went 16-15-2 with three shutouts and was one of four goalies to log more than two thousand minutes.

"Stephen is coming off his best season as a professional being near the top in all of the major stat categories," said Ice Bears Head Coach John Gurskis. "We look forward to seeing him build off the success he had last season."

Prior to making his SPHL debut, the Smithtown, N.Y. native spent three seasons at the University of Maine before concluding his college career at Long Island University. He went 24-8-4 with a 2.71 GAA and a .936 save percentage during his last season of juniors with the New York Jr. Aviators in the NA3EHL where he was named Goaltender ff the Year.

"When talking to coach [John] Gurskis I knew right away that he's someone I want to play for and help bring home a championship back to Knoxville," Mundinger added. "I'm looking forward to winning many games starting in October."

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday, Oct. 18 at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, October. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

