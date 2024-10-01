Huntsville City FC Update

October 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will conclude the 2024 season on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium in Jamaica, N.Y. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can see the game at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801).

Parent club Nashville SC will face D.C. United in its final regular season home match of 2024 on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park, presented by Captain Morgan. The Boys in Gold will then travel to Red Bull Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 to play New York City FC at 3 p.m. CT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at New York City FC II (Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

Nashville SC at New York City FC

3 p.m. CT

Red Bull Arena

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will conclude its 2024 season on Sunday, Oct. 6

will play New York City FC II for the only time this season

is 1W-1L-0D, 0SOW all-time against New York City FC II

defeated New York City FC II 1-0 in its only previous visit to Belson Stadium on July 30, 2023

Jony Bolaños

leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven), shots on goal (20), and minutes played (2,254)

is one appearance away from 50 all-time with Huntsville City FC

Brennan Creek made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC since May 5

Ethan O'Brien wore the captain's armband for the first time this season on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC

Ollie Wright became the first player in Huntsville City FC history to make 50 appearances for the club on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC

Dru Yearwood made his Huntsville City FC debut on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC

