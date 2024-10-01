Huntsville City FC Update
October 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will conclude the 2024 season on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT against New York City FC II at Belson Stadium in Jamaica, N.Y. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can see the game at the club's official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company (3254 Leeman Ferry Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801).
Parent club Nashville SC will face D.C. United in its final regular season home match of 2024 on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park, presented by Captain Morgan. The Boys in Gold will then travel to Red Bull Arena on Sunday, Oct. 6 to play New York City FC at 3 p.m. CT.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Huntsville City FC at New York City FC II (Sunday, Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. CT)
MLS Season Pass on AppleTV
Nashville SC at New York City FC
3 p.m. CT
Red Bull Arena
MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app
Radio: 104.5 The Zone
MEDIA NOTES:
Huntsville City FC:
will conclude its 2024 season on Sunday, Oct. 6
will play New York City FC II for the only time this season
is 1W-1L-0D, 0SOW all-time against New York City FC II
defeated New York City FC II 1-0 in its only previous visit to Belson Stadium on July 30, 2023
Jony Bolaños
leads the team in goals (eight), assists (seven), shots on goal (20), and minutes played (2,254)
is one appearance away from 50 all-time with Huntsville City FC
Brennan Creek made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC since May 5
Ethan O'Brien wore the captain's armband for the first time this season on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC
Ollie Wright became the first player in Huntsville City FC history to make 50 appearances for the club on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC
Dru Yearwood made his Huntsville City FC debut on Sept. 29 at Carolina Core FC
