Huntsville City FC to Host Inaugural Job Fair on Monday, January 27, 2025

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club is hosting a part-time job fair at the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium Hospitality Suite on Monday, Jan. 27 from 3-6 p.m. CT. The club is looking for enthusiastic people with passion and excitement to work at both Huntsville City FC home matches and non-soccer events at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Many positions are available for a wide variety of skillsets throughout all departments, including:

Box Office/Ticketing Sellers

Merchandise and Street Team Members

Community and Fan Engagement Gameday Assistants

Event Operations Assistants

Guest Experience

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age with previous customer service experience preferred. Huntsville City FC is also looking for candidates with:

Previous computerized ticketing experience preferred, but not required

Excellent customer service skills

Ability to listen and communicate effectively

Proven job reliability, dedication, strong work ethic, and responsibility

Ability to work well within a team environment, yet comfortable completing tasks independently

Attendees are asked to apply for open positions before attending the job fair, but it is not a requirement.

