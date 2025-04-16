How the U.S. Open Cup Was Key to Dominic Casciato's Coaching Pathway: USL All Access

April 16, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Union Omaha Head Coach Dominic Casciato and Portland Hearts of Pine Head Coach Bobby Murphy for a pair of in-depth conversations ahead of their club's U.S. Open Cup contests against USL Championship opposition.

Now a two-time USL League One Coach of the Year honoree, Casciato discusses how the U.S. Open Cup provided a key moment in his coaching pathway when he was working in the amateur ranks, and the biggest ambition he has to achieve in his coaching career. Murphy, meanwhile, talks about building a club in short order in Maine, and how the community within and around the club has made the Hearts of Pine a success so early in their history.

Watts and Kerr also reflect on a pair of coaching moves in the past week that saw Birmingham Legion FC part ways with longtime Head Coach Tom Soehn and the Tampa Bay Rowdies dismiss Head Coach Robbie Neilson early in his second season at the club.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

