How Robbie Mertz Became a Hometown Hero for Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: USL All Access

September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC midfielder Robbie Mertz for an in-depth conversation about the challenges the Hounds' have overcome this season, what it's like to play for Head Coach Bob Lilley, how the perception of the club in Pittsburgh has changed since its 2023 run in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and what he enjoys most about playing alongside Kenardo Forbes and Danny Griffin in the Hounds' midfield.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the action from the past weekend in the USL Championship and the surge in scoring production Louisville City FC has seen from first-year pro Jansen Wilson since his move into the forward line, discuss why Wednesday night's game is a must-win for Sacramento Republic FC at New Mexico United, and give their tips for which teams will end the season in the top four and above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

