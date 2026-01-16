Hounds Sign Jason Tidwell on One-Year Deal

Published on January 15, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds added to their stable of promising outside back prospects with the addition of wing Jason Tidwell, the team today announced. The 26-year-old signed with Chicago on a one-year deal after spending the 2025 season with the Carolina Anthem.

Tidwell was originally drafted by the Dallas Jackals with the 36th overall pick in the 2022 Major League Rugby Collegiate Draft. He spent two seasons in his home state of Texas before signing with the Anthem last offseason. To date, the Forth Worth native earned 29 caps with 17 starts and scored six tries for 30 points across his previous three seasons in the league.

As a rookie, the wing registered just three appearances and a total of 62 minutes. Tidwell returned in 2024 as an impact player for the Jackals, however, playing 16 games and making seven starts, totalling 743 minutes of game time. He scored three tries on 51 ball carries and gained 700 meters (13.7 meters-per-carry) and created three clean line breaks while beating 19 defenders.

He continued his upward ascension with Carolina last season, adding 10 more starts to his career totals. In 652 minutes of action, Tidwell scored three tries and gained 324 meters on 41 carries. The product out of Texas A&M beat 18 defenders as a ball carrier. Over three seasons, he averaged 11 meters per carry and ran for over 1,000 meters on just 94 carries. Defensively, he completed 86 of his 133 tackle attempts with five dominant tackles.

Tidwell joins a Hounds' outside back position group littered with up-and-coming talent. The team re-signed 2025 MLR Rookie of the Year Peyton Wall after a breakout end-of-season run last year while also acquiring the contract extensions of stalwarts Mark O'Keeffe and Noah Brown. The team added versatile outside back options in Brock Webster, 2025 MLR Championship Game MVP, Santiago Videla, and Reece Botha as well.







Major League Rugby Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.