MLR Monthly: Signings, Shifts & Season Fever

The holiday period is behind us. Enough food has been consumed to last a month, enough family time has been logged, and parents everywhere have never been more relieved to send their kids back to school. More importantly, it's officially time for Major League Rugby fans to start getting excited as the 2026 season kicks off in March, Sunday Night Rugby is on the horizon and the Shield is once again up for grabs.

As always, MLR Monthly brings you up to speed on the biggest storylines from the past few weeks. From player signings and coaching appointments to league announcements and referees stepping onto the international stage, sit back, relax, and enjoy your latest dose of MLR news.

California Legion Begins

The word begin feels particularly fitting for the Legion as 2026 gets underway. The club recently unveiled its coaching staff via social media, revealing a blend of familiarity and fresh faces to California.

Head coach Stephen Hoiles and defense coach Dave Dennis continue their partnership after their work together at RFCLA last season. Backs coach Dave Clancy makes the move north along Interstate 5 from San Diego, while former Central Washington University Director of Rugby Todd Thornley joins as assistant forwards coach, alongside his ongoing role with UCLA Rugby. Former Utah Warriors performance coach Sebastian Pearson rounds out the staff, taking on the same role with the Legion this year.

Poidevin Kickstarts Legion Roster

Roster announcements are beginning to roll out for California, with former San Diego Legion and current USA Eagle flanker Christian Poidevin unveiled as the team's first signing. With 59 MLR appearances to his name, Poidevin brings leadership, experience, and physicality, qualities the Legion will look to build around in 2026. More player announcements are expected in the coming weeks as California Legion prepare for their inaugural season, which kicks off on March 28. The excitement continues on April 12, when the Legion will feature in the league's first ever ESPN Sunday Night Rugby fixture.

Anthem Announce Full Roster

Anthem RC have already gone one step further, officially announcing their full roster for the upcoming season. In an article penned by MLR Co-President Alex Magleby, it was noted that 83.38% of the squad is made up of domestic U.S. players, with 31.25% capped USA Eagles.

There's genuine optimism that 2026 could be a breakthrough year for Anthem as they chase their first franchise win and aim to build momentum throughout the season. While American development remains the focus, the addition of experienced MLR veterans such as former Chicago Hound James Scott (second row) and Utah Warriors standout Jordan Trainor (fullback) adds valuable experience and depth.

Turnbull Joins Chicago's Hunt for the Shield

The Chicago Hounds have been busy this offseason, making several notable moves in the trade and signing window. Headlining those additions is former Anthem RC captain and USA Eagle Jake Turnbull (prop).

Turnbull brings significant experience to Chicago's front row and fits perfectly into the Hounds' scrummaging and mauling identity. He's joined by further forward reinforcements including Emmanuel Alberts (back row) from Houston, Brandon Harvey (second row) from San Diego Legion, and Tomas Berkeman (hooker/flanker) from Miami Sharks.

The backs have also been bolstered, with Reece Botha (fly-half) arriving from NOLA Gold and Tiaan Loots (center) from San Diego Legion. With roster announcements nearing completion, Chicago continues to look like one of the teams to beat in 2026.

DC Turn to a Star Fijian

Old Glory DC have largely focused on continuity, re-signing key contributors such as John Rizzo (wing), Damien Hoyland (fullback), and club captain Rob Harley (second row). However, head coach Simon Cross has also added proven MLR talent, none bigger than former Fijian 7s Olympic gold medalist and RFCLA standout Semi Kunatani.

A physical force with soft hands and elite athleticism, Kunatani's ability to offload, break tackles, and excite crowds is sure to get Old Glory fans on their feet next season.

Wilson Brothers Unite as Free Jacks Reload

Death. Taxes. And the New England Free Jacks assembling another championship-caliber roster.

The Wilson family will have an easier travel schedule in 2026, as former Utah Warriors flanker Bailey Wilson signs with the Free Jacks to join his brother Mitch in Quincy. Bailey adds further depth to an already impressive forward pack, alongside new signings Jacob Norris (back row), who brings Super Rugby experience, and U.S.-qualified Alex McKenzie, arriving from Japan's professional leagues.

All MLR fans, not just those in New England, should also keep an eye on Kienan Higgins (center/fullback), signed from Hawke's Bay in New Zealand, who could make an immediate impact.

Seattle Form New Coaching Partnership

Seattle have announced a flurry of player movements, including the return of former Miami Shark Sean McNulty (hooker), the signing of scrum-half Andre Warner alongside fellow former Sabercat Davy Coetzer (fly-half), and USA Eagle Rufus McLean (wing).

The biggest news, however, comes off the field. Under head coach Allen Clarke, the Seawolves have formed a new coaching partnership. Former Utah Warriors head coach Robbie Abel joins as forwards coach, while former Rugby ATL head coach and current USA Eagles attack coach Stephen Brett takes charge of the backs and attack.

