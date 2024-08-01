Hot Tots and Honeybees Auction off Alternate Jerseys for a Good Cause

August 1, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Minot Honeybees News Release







MINOT, ND - Jerseys featuring the stars and stripes, a nod to the Air Force, and even LEGO pieces made their way onto Corbett Field this summer, worn by the Minot Hot Tots and Honeybees, and maybe you even snagged one for yourself in the jersey auction. 110 alternate jerseys were put up for auction at the end of each specialty game, won by fans and families of the Hot Tots and Honeybees. Here is a breakdown of the jersey auction results and insight on where the winning bids are going.

A colorful and creative alternate jersey early in the season, the LEGO Night uniforms were a hit. Whether you are a retired builder or still engineering creations of the imagination with plastic blocks, the LEGO jerseys have a deep-rooted connection with the crowd. The jersey design was simply LEGO, with a brick-by-brick design, the Hot Tots added green and gold to their color scheme to pull off the look. The 40 hot commodities were sold for a combined $2,930. The money collected in the auction was all donated to The YMCA and Prairie Grit, two organizations striving to get everyone active and included.

Just two nights later, the Hot Tots went patriotic, sporting camouflage tops with an American flag design in the wordmark. Donning the look on Military Appreciation Night at Corbett Field, even the players agreed these were some good-looking shirts, and the auction numbers tell the same story. Following a whopping 163 total bids, the 40 Military Appreciation jerseys went for $4,670. The funds were split between On The Water, a fishing program specifically for veterans, and Minot Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

On the last day of July, the Minot Honeybees had to get in on the fun, taking on an entirely new identity: the Bombshells. A nickname coming right out of the Air Force, the Honeybees wanted to make sure they honored the large Air Force community of Minot. The jerseys were dark green with camo sleeves and a unique back-number design, incorporating player numbers into an American flag. The jerseys seemed to have some luck in them as the Bombshells won the game in their new-look outfit 10-0. Fans and families, wanting in on the good luck charms, ran up the auction bidding to $3,425 for 30 jerseys. Proceeds from the auction went to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery near Mandan, North Dakota.

Over the course of the season, fans were able to get their hands on some sweet, game-worn jerseys, all while supporting great causes. Keep up to date with the Hot Tots and Honeybees so you don't miss out on next year's jersey auction opportunities.

