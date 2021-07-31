Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are on a five-game win streak and are 19-2 in their last 21 games.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods held off a surge in extra innings by the Aberdeen Ironbirds in a 10-9 victory at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium on Friday night. The Ironbirds took a first-inning lead for the second-straight night, but the Hot Rods answered back with three runs in the second. Aberdeen evened the score in the third, but the Hot Rods once against stormed back in the fourth to take a three-run lead. That was short-lived as Jordan Westburg blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame to tie the game once again. Miller Hogan for the Hot Rods and Peek for the Ironbirds had shutdown outings out of the bullpen, but four errors in the 10th gave BG a four-run lead. Shayne Fontana hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame, but Trevor Brigden battled back and closed out the game, giving the Hot Rods their fifth-straight win.

Dog Days on the way... July comes to a close with resounding success for the Hot Rods. The team is 21-7 this month -- their best record in any month this season -- and has played their tails off. Even with last night's nine-run performance by the Ironbirds, Hot Rods pitching has posted a 3.32 ERA while allowing 90 runs over their 243.2 innings thus far. The hitters have stepped their games up, batting .269 despite a step back in the homer department, with 11 less than they hit in June.

Spoonman... Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon is on a massive hitting streak that's reached 11 games. Spoon is batting .404 over his last 11 games while slugging .681 with two homers, two triples, and three doubles. He's also knocked in 13 RBIs while scoring eight of his own. The longest streak in BG history is Brandon Lowe's 17-gamer in 2016. His 11 game streak this season is the second-longest in 2021 behind Ruben Cardenas' 15 gamer.

Yesterday's Notes... Bowling Green has a five-game win streak... Mead has a seven-game hit streak... He also had his seventh multi-hit game... Alexander extended his hitting streak to five games... Qsar has an eight-game hit streak... Jones had his 14th multi-hit effort and sixth multi-RBI game of the season... McGowan had his ninth multi-hit game of 2021... Strong allowed his first home run of the season... The Hot Rods are 21-7 in June... They're 13-9 in one-run games this year... BG is 13-16 when outhit by their opponents... They're 21-9 when their opponent scores first... BG has won 10 series in 2021... It's the second series win against Aberdeen this season... BG hasn't lost a series since May 25-30 in Asheville... They've won four consecutive series...

Now pitching: John Doxakis ... Doxakis makes his seventh start and eighth appearance for the Hot Rods on Saturday night. Doxakis has 2-1 with a 3.73 ERA so far in Bowling Green and is holding opponents to a .231 batting average. Last time out the southpaw allowed three runs on seven hits to the Rome Braves on July 25 in his second win of the season. Doxakis' July has been stellar for BG. His ERA over five games is 1.88 and he's posted a 0.88 WHIP. He's allowed one homer during the months and K'd 25 over his 24.0 innings while opponents are batting just .200 with four walks against him. Saturday is his first start ever against Aberdeen.

