Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (July 31)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (30-46) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (47-29)

RHP Isaiah Carranza (1-7, 6.08 ERA) vs. RHP Tahnaj Thomas (0-2, 4.54 ERA)

6:30 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #77

W-S BATS SILENCED IN LOSS

The Winston-Salem Dash were dealt a 9-1 loss by the Greensboro Grasshoppers Friday night in a game where the Dash were held to two hits by 'Hoppers pitching.

Winston-Salem plated their lone run in the fifth after Samir Dueñez broke up a no-hit bid from Greensboro starter Quinn Priester with a solo homerun. Preister earned the win after fanning five over seven innings, allowing the Dueñez homer and walking just one. The only other Dash hit came from Gunnar Troutwine in the eighth inning, but the deficit proved to be too large for the Dash.

Dan Metzdorf fanned five in his fifth start of the year in a losing effort, while the Dash were given a perfect inning in relief from Cooper Bradford.

With probable starter Bailey Horn traded to the Chicago Cubs in a deadline deal, the Dash turn to a Isaiah Carranza for the righty's eighth start of the season and first since June 11.

TAHNAJ THOMAS: A DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians in 2018 for Jordan Luplow and Max Moroff, Thomas is an intriguing prospect with a lot of untapped potential. Originally signed as an infielder from the Bahamas, the Indians were so impressed with his throwing arm they decided to convert the 17-year-old to a pitcher.

Thomas was not the centerpiece of what was considered a minor trade at the time - but is looking like a big-time prospect since joining the Pirates organization. After continuing to pack on muscle and grow into his 6'4" frame, Thomas ranks as the #7 prospect in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline. His fastball sits at 96 and can reach 100, while his slider is used less but still can generate plenty of swings-and-misses.

If Thomas can continue to locate his pitches, he figures to be a dynamic pitcher who can make an impact at the MLB level one day. After a K/BB ratio of 34/33 his first season (2017), he bounced back with a 59/14 K/BB ratio in 2019. If that trend continues, Thomas has the chance to move through the system quickly.

SCOUTING THE 'HOPPERS

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in homeruns, walks, and slugging. The Grasshoppers lineup wields four batters who have blasted 10 or more homeruns this year, while three 'Hoppers hitters have logged 40+ RBIs.

The final area that Greensboro dominates is on the base paths - with stolen bases. The Grasshoppers come into the series leading the High-A East in stolen bases with 109, good for a comfortable lead of 15 bases over second place Hudson Valley. Led by Lolo Sanchez (20 SBs), Greensboro has terrorized opponents with their running game this year, setting the table for a top-five statistical offense.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

Heading into their series with Greensboro, the Dash have several players ranking highly on the High-A East leaderboards. Luis Curbelo ranks sixth in homers with 15, while the power-hitting third baseman clocks in at eighth in RBIs (44) and second in doubles (17).

Elsewhere, Duke Ellis ranks third in the High-A East in stolen bases (23), while Lenyn Sosa holds second place in the league in hits (81) while amassing the longest hitting streak by any player during the 2021 season (17 games).

On the pitching side, Davis Martin leads the league in starts (15) and is tied for eighth in strikeouts (71), while Caleb Freeman clocks in at sixth in the league in saves (6).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Both sides will determine their starters at the conclusion of Saturday's contest.

With a win today, the Grasshoppers would clinch a series victory over the Dash, having won three of the first four games. If the Dash can come through with a victory, they would force a decisive game six with a chance to split the series.

In the season series, Greensboro leads 9-7, with the Dash and Hoppers completing the 24-game set at Truist Stadium from August 10-15.

