Greensboro Hops All over Dash 9-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash fell 9-1 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night at First National Bank Field.

The Hoppers struck first in the second inning against Dash starter Dan Metzdorf as Matt Gorski belted his twelfth home run on the year-a solo shot to right field to give Greensboro an early 1-0 lead.

Metzdorf gave up another solo homer in the fourth inning to Liover Peguero, pushing the Grasshoppers ahead 2-0.

Winston-Salem answered in the road fifth as Samir Duenez clocked a solo bomb to right, which marked the first on the season for Duenez and put the Dash within a run of tying.

Greensboro clapped back in the the home fifth with some small ball as Jared Triolowalked and turned the jets on to score on a single to right from Peguero.

The Grasshoppers extended their edge in the sixth with a three-spot. Lolo Sanchez walked and advanced to third on two wild pitches by Edgar Navarro. Navarro walked Grant Koch on another wild pitch to bring Sanchez home and give Greensboro a 4-1 lead. Koch took third on a double by Matt Frazier and touched home on a fielder's choice, which pushed Frazier to third. Frazier crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly from Blake Sabol to push the Hoppers ahead 6-1 by the end of the sixth.

Greensboro played more small ball to plate three in the eighth inning. McKinley Moorewalked two in a row and allowed a single to load the bases. Jared Triolo drove in two on a grounder to left field. Liover Peguero drove in one more on a bloop shot to right field.

The Grasshoppers took the game by the score of 9-1. Quinn Priester (4-3) took the win for Greensboro. Dan Metzdorf (3-3) suffered the loss for Winston-Salem.

The Grasshoppers now lead the series 3-1, and the Dash look to prevent a series winner on in game five on Saturday night. First pitch is listed for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Link to Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-grasshoppers/2021/07/30/643467#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=643467

