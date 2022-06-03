Hooks Rally for Third Win of Series

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Hooks plated a pair in both the seventh and eighth innings Friday night to swipe a 5-4 victory from the Naturals before 5,659 fans at Arvest Ballpark.

With a 3-1 lead in the series, Corpus Christi has won six of its last nine games.

Northwest Arkansas jumped in front on a two-out, three-run home run by Jake Means in the second. It was the only blemish for Hooks lefty Julio Robaina who established new season-bests for strikeouts and innings pitched, fanning eight in 4 1/3.

The Hooks were held to a single marker over the first five innings as Naturals southpaw Anthony Veneziano struck out 10 against three hits and three walks.

Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, Grae Kessinger cracked a lead-off single against Christian Cosby. Two batters later, Wilyer Abreu launched a two-run home run to right field for his second long ball of the series and seventh home run on year.

The Hooks would get two more in the eighth, doing their damage with two outs at the expense of Yefri Del Rosario. Justin Dirden clubbed a double off the wall in right and then scampered home on Corpus Christi's first pinch hit of 2022, a two-bagger by Ronaldo Urdaneta. It is the first Double-A knock for Urandeta. Jose Alvarez, who scored in the third after reaching via a lead-off double, gave CC the decisive run with a single into left.

Adrian Chaidez turned in his best outing as a Hook, allowing three base runners while striking out five over the final four innings.

Logan Porter's solo homer in the eighth made it a 5-4 contest, and a two-out double by Maikel Garcia put the tying run at second in the ninth. Chaidez countered by striking out Brhet Bewley to secure his second Double-A win.

Layne Henderson also worked for the Hooks Friday night, striking out the two men he faced to strand a pair in the fifth.

Corpus Christi takes aim at a series win Saturday night with Misael Tamarez on the hill. Lefty Angel Zerpa is primed to pitch for the home club. First pitch 6:05.

