Three Homers Back Kolek in Travs' Win
June 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Springfield, MO-Stephen Kolek pitched six shutout innings and the Arkansas Travelers hit three solo home runs en route to a 3-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. Joe Rizzo's blast in the sixth inning broke the scoring ice and put the Travs on top. Jake Anchia added a homer in the seventh before Connor Hoover went deep for a ninth inning insurance run. Kolek did not allow a runner past first base in his six innings while punching out a Travs season best nine including six in a row at one point.
Moments That Mattered
* Rizzo and Anchia homered off Cardinals starter Dalton Roach who pitched well but took the loss.
* Springfield got within a run in the seventh when they put two in scoring position on a hit by pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. Rob Kaminsky got out of it getting pinch-hitter Pedro Pages to ground out.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Connor Hoover: 2-4, run, HR, RBI
* RHP Stephen Kolek: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 K
News and Notes
* The three homers for the Travs were a season high
* Michael Stryffeler earned his league leading ninth save.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander Emerson Hancock (0-1, 2.25) getting the start against righty Kyle Leahy (3-4, 5.94). First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 3, 2022
- Three Homers Back Kolek in Travs' Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Travs Hold Cards to 1 Run in 3-1 Loss - Springfield Cardinals
- Sod Poodles Drop Game Four to Midland - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Kent's Brilliant Outing Leads Frisco to 2-1 Win - Frisco RoughRiders
- Surge Fall Short in Pitchers' Duel - Wichita Wind Surge
- Valdez Earns TL Player of the Month Award - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Drew Parrish Named May Texas League Pitcher of the Month - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Drillers Drop Fourth Straight - Tulsa Drillers
- Cardinals Fall to Travelers 16-5 - Springfield Cardinals
- Offense Goes Wild in 16-5 Win - Arkansas Travelers
- Late-Inning Home Runs Sink Sod Poodles - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Flying Chanclas Put Away Tulsa with Narrow Thursday Night Victory - San Antonio Missions
- Wind Surge Win - Wichita Wind Surge
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arkansas Travelers Stories
- Three Homers Back Kolek in Travs' Win
- Offense Goes Wild in 16-5 Win
- Cardinals' Four Homers Sink Travelers
- Travs Trounce Cardinals, 9-4
- Jep Robertson Is Visiting DSP