Three Homers Back Kolek in Travs' Win

Springfield, MO-Stephen Kolek pitched six shutout innings and the Arkansas Travelers hit three solo home runs en route to a 3-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Friday night. Joe Rizzo's blast in the sixth inning broke the scoring ice and put the Travs on top. Jake Anchia added a homer in the seventh before Connor Hoover went deep for a ninth inning insurance run. Kolek did not allow a runner past first base in his six innings while punching out a Travs season best nine including six in a row at one point.

Moments That Mattered

* Rizzo and Anchia homered off Cardinals starter Dalton Roach who pitched well but took the loss.

* Springfield got within a run in the seventh when they put two in scoring position on a hit by pitch, a walk, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. Rob Kaminsky got out of it getting pinch-hitter Pedro Pages to ground out.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Connor Hoover: 2-4, run, HR, RBI

* RHP Stephen Kolek: Win, 6 IP, 2 H, BB, 9 K

News and Notes

* The three homers for the Travs were a season high

* Michael Stryffeler earned his league leading ninth save.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with right-hander Emerson Hancock (0-1, 2.25) getting the start against righty Kyle Leahy (3-4, 5.94). First pitch is set for 6:35 and the game will be broadcast on 93.3 The Fish, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

