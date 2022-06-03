Valdez Earns TL Player of the Month Award

SPRINGDALE, AR - Hooks infielder Enmanuel Valdez is the Texas League Player of the Month for May, Minor League Baseball announced today.

Valdez batted .367 with 25 runs scored, 10 doubles, six home runs, 26 RBIs and a 1.016 OPS in 24 games last month. The 23-year-old from San Juan, DR ranked among the circuit's May leaders in RBIs (3rd), OPS (3rd), average (4th), homers (4th), slugging (.653, 4th), runs (5th) and doubles (5th).

Valdez boasted 12 multi-hit performances and closed the month by hitting safely in 16 of the final 17 games. His average was .413 during that stretch. Valdez swatted two home runs and totaled five RBIs on Sunday, May 22 at Frisco en route to being named Texas League Player of the Week.

He enters play Friday night at Northwest Arkansas with 11 hits in his last 19 at-bats, including four doubles, three dingers and 13 RBIs. Valdez currently leads the league in batting average (.360) while ranking second in the loop in RBIs (45) and OPS (1.127).

In April, Valdez was honored as the Astros Minor League Player of the Month, after batting .351 with nine extra-base hits and 16 RBIs in 16 games.

