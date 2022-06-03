Drew Parrish Named May Texas League Pitcher of the Month

June 3, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark - Minor League Baseball announced the Pitcher and Player of the Month honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Naturals' left-hander Drew Parrish was named the May Texas League Pitcher of the Month for his outstanding performance in the season's second month. Parrish is the first Naturals player to claim a monthly award in 2022 but was previously recognized as the league's Pitcher of the Week, back-to-back weeks on May 8 and May 15.

During his award-winning month, Parrish started five games and went 3-1 with a 0.59 ERA (2 ER in 30.2 IP). He only allowed 15 hits and four walks, while striking out 29 opposing hitters. Among qualified Texas League pitchers in May, Parrish pitched the most innings and had the lowest ERA and WHIP (0.62), while holding opponents to a .144 average.

The Rockledge, Florida native pitched at least 5.0 innings in all five starts, including three quality starts. In back-to-back outings on May 7 at Springfield and May 13 vs. Wichita, he threw 7.0 scoreless innings, including a season-high nine strikeouts against the Wind Surge, both starts earning him the league's subsequent Pitcher of the Week Honors.

The Royals' eighth round selection (229th overall) in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of Florida State University, Parrish has made a league-best 10 starts this season, with a 4-3 record and 2.13 ERA (13 ER in 55.0 IP). He leads the Texas League in WHIP (0.82) and opponents' batting average (.160), as well as innings pitched, while ranking second in ERA and tied eighth in strikeouts (48).

Infielder Enmanuel Valdez of the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros) was the Texas League's Player of the Month in May, as he slashed batted .367/.453/.653 with 16 extra-base hits and 26 runs batted in, finishing second in the league in hits (36), to the Naturals' Michael Massey.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. They play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including ticket options, promotions, groups, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.