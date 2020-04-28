Hooks Join MiLB's CommUNITY First Campaign

April 28, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are joining MiLB CommUNITY First, a new national initiative developed by Minor League Baseball in conjunction with Feeding America, to raise funds for local food banks and to honor individuals risking their lives on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hooks fans are encouraged to visit MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst through May 31 to donate. Once on the site, fans can choose their donation amount and the Corpus Christi Hooks as the recipient of their donation to direct funds to the Coastal Bend community. For every $10 donated, the Hooks will donate one ticket to a future home game this season or in 2021 to a local hero of the pandemic.

"The MiLB CommUNITY First campaign is an excellent way to come together during this national crisis," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "If able, please join us in the fight against hunger in our community by using this initiative to donate to the Coastal Bend Food Bank. I look forward to the day when we can once again rally at Whataburger Field to honor the achievements and sacrifices of our local heroes. Being able to gather at the ballpark will help us restore our way of life and hopefully begin to heal some of the wounds of this epidemic."

School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and extended stay-at-home orders have disproportionately impacted people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity in the next six months, according to Feeding America. As the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a network of more than 200 affiliates, Feeding America has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months alone.

In response, contributions from Hooks fans and Minor League Baseball will help ensure families and individuals across the country most impacted by the pandemic are fed and cared for during these uncertain times. Join the national campaign by donating and selecting Corpus Christi Hooks at MiLB.com/CommUNITYFirst and use #MiLBCommUNITYFirst on social media to show your support.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.