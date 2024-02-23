Hooks Host Islanders in Spring Training Exhibition Game

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders are set to meet in a Wednesday, April 3 friendly at Whataburger Field.

The spring training exhibition game begins at 6:35 PM, with ballpark gates opening at 5:35.

Tickets are on sale now at cchooks.com. Order by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

This marks the third matchup of Hooks and Islanders at Whataburger Field. Employing wooden bats, A&M-Corpus Christi dropped a 6-2 decision to the Double-A Astros on April 6, 2022. Angel Macuare spun five innings of one-run ball to earn the victory for the Hooks, with Yainer Diaz belting a two-run home run. Islanders designated hitter Tre Jones accounted for both of his team's two-out markers, thanks to a solo dinger in the fourth and an RBI single in the eighth.

The first meeting occurred in 2013, with the Hooks claiming a 7-3 triumph. George Springer led the charge that night, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. The four-time American League All-Star and 2017 World Series MVP clubbed a mammoth home run to left field.

The Hooks officially begin their 19th season of play on Friday, April 5 as the Midland RockHounds, Double-A club of the Oakland Athletics, visit Corpus Christi.

Hooks single-game tickets, including Opening Night, are available for purchase at cchooks.com.

A&M-Corpus Christi is in action this weekend at Whataburger Field, playing host to Maryland, Pitt, and Washington in the Kleberg Bank College Classic. Click Here for single day and weekend passes.

The college slate at Whataburger Field wraps Saturday, March 2 at 6:30 p.m. as the Islanders, celebrating homecoming, engage the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

