Hooks Batting Practice Returns to USS Lexington

May 23, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Blue Ghosts Weekend is back at Whataburger Field this weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive. A staple of the weekend, Corpus Christi Hooks players will take batting practice aboard the flight deck along with select members of the USS Lexington Museum.

The public is invited to watch Hooks players make a splash into the Bay on Saturday, May 27 at 11 A.M. for the price of admission to the USS Lexington Museum. Ticket prices for adults are $18.95, seniors/youth at $16.95, military at $14.95 and children at $13.95. Hooks season members and fans who present a Hooks ticket stub from May 26-28 will receive a $3 discount at the LEX. Likewise, those who visit the Lexington from May 26-28 may present their ticket stub at the Whataburger Field Box office to receive a $3 discount to any game in that timeframe.

Blue Ghosts Memorial Day Weekend against the Midland RockHounds officially kicks off with a H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle and Bud Light Friday Fireworks on Friday, May 26. On Saturday the 27, the first 2,000 fans at Whataburger Field take home a Kyle Tucker Replica Astros Jersey courtesy of CITGO. The weekend wraps up on Sunday, May 28 with a Kids Hooded Towel giveaway thanks to Sunnyside Pediatrics & Pharmacy and Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks.

Blue Ghosts merchandise can be purchased online at cchooks.com/shop. To buy tickets for the weekend, visit cchooks.com.

For more information about the USS Lexington, visit usslexington.com.

