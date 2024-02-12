Hooks Announce High School Baseball Schedule at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

The 2024 schedule, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, is comprised of 22 games throughout March and features programs from 23 Coastal Bend high schools.

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

Sat, March 2

BSN Sports Tournament Semifinals and Final | BUY TICKETS

9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM

Tue, March 5

Rockport-Fulton vs. Sinton at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Premont vs. Hebbronville at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, March 11

Moody vs. Miller at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Flour Bluff vs. Ray at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Victoria West vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Wed, March 13

Ray vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Victoria East vs. Carroll at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Rockport-Fulton vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 15

King vs. Miller at 12 PM | BUY TICKETS

Ray vs. Veterans Memorial at 3 PM | BUY TICKETS

Woodsboro vs. Refugio at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, March 18

Cuero vs. Goliad at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Miller vs. George West at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 19

Port Lavaca vs. Sinton at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, March 22

Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria East at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, March 26

Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Thu, March 28

Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS

