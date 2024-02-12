Hooks Announce High School Baseball Schedule at Whataburger Field
February 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.
The 2024 schedule, presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, is comprised of 22 games throughout March and features programs from 23 Coastal Bend high schools.
Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.
Sat, March 2
BSN Sports Tournament Semifinals and Final | BUY TICKETS
9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM
Tue, March 5
Rockport-Fulton vs. Sinton at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS
Premont vs. Hebbronville at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Mon, March 11
Moody vs. Miller at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS
Flour Bluff vs. Ray at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS
Victoria West vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Wed, March 13
Ray vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS
Victoria East vs. Carroll at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS
Rockport-Fulton vs. Tuloso-Midway at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Fri, March 15
King vs. Miller at 12 PM | BUY TICKETS
Ray vs. Veterans Memorial at 3 PM | BUY TICKETS
Woodsboro vs. Refugio at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS
Mon, March 18
Cuero vs. Goliad at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS
Miller vs. George West at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Tue, March 19
Port Lavaca vs. Sinton at 6 PM | BUY TICKETS
Fri, March 22
Gregory-Portland vs. Victoria East at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS
Incarnate Word Academy vs. St. John Paul II at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Tue, March 26
Flour Bluff vs. Carroll at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS
King vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Thu, March 28
Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland at 5:30 PM | BUY TICKETS
