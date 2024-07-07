Homestand Rolls on with Six More Games as Columbia Comes Calling

July 7, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are playing great baseball and have moved into first-place in the Carolina League South Division standings. The Columbia Fireflies, trailing by just a half-game, visit The Joe for a six-game series in a continuation of the team's nine-game homestand. The RiverDogs annual Rainbows Night will begin the week and Margarativille Night will highlight the weekend.

Below is a list of all the fun the RiverDogs have planned for the series when the Fireflies come to town:

Tuesday, July 9, 7:05 p.m.: Rainbows Night presented by MUSC Health/Dog Day Tuesday Presented by Twisted Tea: We'll throw it back to a previous era in Charleston baseball history for our annual contest taking the field as the Charleston Rainbows. The entire night will also be a celebration of inclusiveness with our friends from Charleston Pride and MUSC Health. The Rainbows jerseys will be part of a jersey auction that begins here on Tuesday night. You will have a chance to leave with a game-worn uniform from one of our players! We wouldn't dare end the tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to a game once per homestand, but we would find ways to make it even more pawsome! This week, we spotlight corgis with a parade through the ballpark during the game. Pup Cups will be available at Scoops along the marsh for $2 during each Tuesday game. New to The Joe this season, we will partner with Camp Bow Wow to provide a hospitality area for your furry friend. The area will feature enrichment toys, playground equipment and a pool! Tuesday nights are presented by WCBD News 2 and 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, July 10, 7:05 p.m. Faith and Family Night presented by HIS Radio 88.9 & 100.5/All-Lowcountry Baseball and Softball Recognition/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: Bring your family or group out for a night of fun at the ballpark during this midweek meeting with the Fireflies. Faith & Family Night will include Christian music and more! The HIS Radio 88.9/100.5 Fun Patrol will also be on-site. The Post and Courier's 2024 All-Lowcountry high school baseball and softball teams will be honored in a ceremony prior to the game. Wednesday nights are presented by 105.5 The Bridge and 98 Rock.

Thursday, July 11, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: Do you enjoy a good party and one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball? Thursdays are the night for you, with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark! In addition, we'll have live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu. Thursday games are presented by 95sx and Z93 Jamz.

Friday, July 12, 7:05 p.m.: REV Federal Credit Union Fireworks/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: Every Friday night at The Joe, the RiverDogs will team up with Boeing to shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their red alternates on the field. Fans are encouraged to wear red to the game as well. Following the contest, make sure to stay in your seats for another post-game fireworks show made possible by REV Federal Credit Union! Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, July 13, 6:05 p.m.: Margaritaville Night/Saturday Show at The Joe: Lost saltshakers can be found at The Joe on Margaritaville night! Help us celebrate the life and legacy of former RiverDogs minority-owner, Jimmy Buffett, as we turn things tropical. Players will wear special edition jerseys that are sure to "fly" off the auction boards. Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, July 14, 5:05 p.m.: Perros Santos Night presented by MUSC Health and Berkelley Electric Cooperative/Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Ceremony/MUSC Health Family Sunday: The team will close the weekend suiting up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for the third time this season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión initiative. The Joe will have a fiesta-like vibe all night with Spanish PA announcers and food specials. This week's game will also feature a tribute to Latin music! Prior to first pitch, the 2024 Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted. Parking is free, and kids can stick around after the game to run the bases on every Family Sunday presented by MUSC Health. Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board to between innings contests and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Select players will be signing autographs on the concourse prior to the game. Also, make sure to sign up for the MUSC Health Kids Club for additional opportunities! Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

The RiverDogs continue their hunt for a fourth-consecutive Carolina League championship in 2024. The full schedule of games is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 7, 2024

Homestand Rolls on with Six More Games as Columbia Comes Calling - Charleston RiverDogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.