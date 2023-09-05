Homestand Highlights: September 5-10 vs. Tennessee Smokies

September 5, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves wrap up the final homestand of the season with a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago Cubs) at Trustmark Park. The homestand features several promotions, including two college nights and back-to-back Post-Game Fireworks Shows on Friday and Saturday!

Tuesday, September 5 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors and more throughout the game. In addition, any fan that makes an in-store purchase at an area Hollywood Feed location will receive a free ticket to the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (3-2, 4.25) vs. RHP Manuel Espinoza (1-2, 7.17)

Wednesday, September 6 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in Farm Bureau Grill from 6:00pm - 7:00pm!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Daniel Martinez (0-2, 5.50) vs. RHP Brandon Birdsell (1-3, 4.42)

Thursday, September 7 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Jackson State University Night: Go Tigers! Wear your JSU gear to the box office and get a $5 ticket!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (6-9, 3.49) vs. RHP Walker Powell (11-6, 3.76)

Friday, September 8 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an exciting Post-Game Fireworks Show!

Belhaven University Night: Go Blazers! Wear your Belhaven gear for a $5 ticket at the box office!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (8-7, 3.62) vs. RHP Kohl Franklin (4-10, 5.95)

Saturday, September 9 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show, presented by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety!

First Responder Appreciation Night: In a remembrance of 9/11, we will honor our First Responders throughout the game.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Hurston Waldrep (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Chris Kachmar (2-2, 5.37)

Sunday, September 10 | vs. Tennessee Smokies | 2:05 pm CT

Photo with a Brave Day: It's the final home game of the 2023 season! Arrive early and get a photo with your favorite M-Braves players and coaches on the field at 1:30 pm!

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (3-15, 4.66) vs RHP Manuel Espinoza

