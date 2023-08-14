Homestand Highlights: August 15-20 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game home series starting tomorrow night at 6:35 pm against the Biloxi Shuckers (Double-A Affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) at Trustmark Park. The homestand features several promotions, including a Thirsty Thursday Collection Trucker Cap Giveaway, a Spencer Strider Bobblehead Giveaway, and Saturday Post-Game Fireworks!

Tuesday, August 15 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Bring your dog to the game, presented by Hollywood Feed! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors and more throughout the game. In addition, any fan that makes an in-store purchase at any area Hollywood Feed will receive a free ticket to the game!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel (2-12, 5.46) vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski (1-1, 7.80)

Wednesday, August 16 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Millsaps College Night: Go Majors! Wear your Millsaps gear to the box office and get a $5 ticket!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Wine Wednesday: Free Wine Tasting in Farm Bureau Grill from 6:00pm - 7:00pm!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Nick Margevicius (0-0, 8.31) vs. RHP Carlos Rodriguez (7-4, 2.63)

Thursday, August 17 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Collection Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 333 adult fans (21 & Over) get a limited-edition Collection Trucker Cap, presented by Bud Light!

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: Bring your thirst, because 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Truckworx Two-for-One Day: Trucking industry professionals receive buy one, get one free Diamond or Field Level tickets with a CDL or business card!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Nolan Kingham (2-0, 3.95) vs. RHP Tobias Myers (6-4, 5.47)

Friday, August 18 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm CT

Spencer Strider Bobblehead Giveaway: Arrive early and get a Mississippi Braves Spencer Strider bobblehead, presented by TempStaff!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark Bank!

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (6-7, 3.01) vs. RHP TJ Shook (4-4, 5.48)

Saturday, August 19 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Post-Game Fireworks show!

Gold Glove Charities Night: Join us for a special night to salute area kids who are currently or have recently battled cancer. The M-Braves will wear special jerseys to be auctioned during the game with proceeds benefitting cancer research.

Princess Night: Join us for a special night of magic, and real Princess appearances!

Probable Pitchers: LHP Domingo Robles (6-7, 3.94) vs. RHP Christian Mejias (4-9, 7.24)

Sunday, August 20 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm CT

Sunday Family Funday: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park, presented by Raising Cane's! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at M-Braves box office.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases just like the pros after the game, presented by TrustCare!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Alan Rangel vs. RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Series Information:

This will be the fifth series between the M-Braves the Shuckers this season. The M-Braves lead the season series 11-games-to-10. Biloxi is 55-53 overall with a 21-18 record in the second half. They are currently in first place in the South Division in the second half. The M-Braves are 49-57 overall and sit 4 Â½ games back from Biloxi with a 16-22 record in the second half.

The Biloxi Shuckers are in their eighth season as a baseball club, all of which have been the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Shuckers have been in three Southern League Championship Series, losing all three (2015, 2018, 2019). In the club's first season in 2015, the Shuckers famously opened the season on a 54-game road trip while completing construction of MGM Park.

M-Braves Top-30 Prospects: No. 11 INF Cal Conley, No. 12 OF Jesse Franklin V, No. 23 RHP Alan Rangel, No. 25 C Tyler Tolve, No. 26 LHP Luis De Avila, No. 27 INF Luke Waddell, No. 28 RHP Tyler Owens, No. 29 INF/OF Cody Milligan, No. 30 C Javier Valdes.

Shuckers Top-30 Prospects: No. 1 (No. 2 MLB) OF Jackson Chourio, No. 3 (No 34 MLB) C Jeferson Quero, No. 4 (No. 38 MLB) RHP Jacob Misiorowski, No. 7 RHP Carlos Rodriguez, No. 28 INF Freddy Zamora.

