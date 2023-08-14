Let the Good Times Roll with the Blue Wahoos

The First Half South Division Champion Pensacola Blue Wahoos return to town as they take on the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays Double-A) at Blue Wahoos Stadium beginning on Tuesday.

Our series opener on Tuesday is another Doggone Tuesday presented by Anderson Subaru and Pepsi. When purchased in advance, every ticket is the same price - $18 - and includes a hot dog, chips and a drink. And dogs can come to the ballpark for free with a paid human ticket!

On Wednesday, we celebrate Pensacola's 2022 Southern League Championship with another Winning Wednesday presented by Hill-Kelly!

Thursday is another Mullet Thursday featuring the Blue Wahoos' fun-loving alternate identity. Enjoy drink specials throughout the night! It's also Mardi Gras Night, featuring a pregame shopping cart parade. Arrive early to join in the fun, and laissez les bons temps rouler!

Thursday's exclusive menu item is the Crawdaddy Dawg: A grilled andouille sausage smothered in a spicy crawfish sauté and drizzled with a creole mustard crema. Served with a bag of Zapp's Chips, it will be available at Kazoo's Celtic cart while supplies last.

Friday will be a special night at the ballpark as the Blue Wahoos celebrate Salute to Service Night presented by the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. Arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Ted Williams "Bronson Bombers" bobblehead, paying tribute to the baseball legend's wartime career while stationed in the Pensacola area. The Blue Wahoos will wear unique jerseys honoring NAS Pensacola and all branches of the military, featuring personalized "call signs" for each player as selected by their teammates.

Friday's exclusive menu item is the Red, White and Hoo Burger: Buffalo wing-seasoned and blue cheese-infused burger patties with Pepper Jack cheese, smothered in a red jalapeño bacon marmalade. It'll be served with fries at the Wheelhouse Diner while supplies last.

Saturday is another Fireworks Saturday presented by Pepsi, and the Blue Wahoos have partnered with Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) for a "Drive into the Future" ride and drive event. Beginning at 3:00, fans can learn about electric vehicles (EVs) and take a test drive in new electric models.

Sunday is a Military Family Sunday presented by WKRG News5 with postgame catch on the field! There will also be postgame baptisms presented by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

