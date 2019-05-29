Homestand #5 Preview: May 30-June 2

May 29, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns return to historic Municipal Stadium Thursday for a four-game series against the Rome Braves.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Suns and Braves last met April 27-29 at Municipal Stadium. Rome won two of the three games in the series. The sides also faced off to open the 2018 season in Rome, with the Braves taking three of four in that series.

Thursday, May 30: Suns vs. Rome Braves: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 31: Suns vs. Rome Braves: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 1: Suns vs. Rome Braves: 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 2: Suns vs. Rome Braves: 2:05 p.m.

Scouting the Opponent

ABOUT THE BRAVES: Rome (25-27) sits in second place in the Southern Division and has been led by the league's top hitter, Trey Harris, who leads the South Atlantic league with a .366 batting average. Harris also leads the league in hits (67), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.607), OPS (1.044), total bases (111) and is second in the league in RBI (41). On the pitching side, the Braves are around league-average in most categories, but not missed bats this season. Rome's 420 strikeouts as a staff is the lowest total in the South Atlantic League.

PROMOTIONS:

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Join the Suns for Thirsty Thursday, with beer specials starting at $2! We'll open the fridges and taps at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. contest between the Suns and Braves.

STAR WARS NIGHT: The rebel Suns Alliance is squaring off against the evil Roman Empire for nine innings of fun at historic Municipal Stadium. Come out and see your favorite Star Wars characters in the grandstand to cheer on the Suns!

HARRY POTTER NIGHT: There'll be plenty of magic in the air to start off the month of June at historic Municipal Stadium. The night will be filled with Potter themes and games!

BOY SCOUT NIGHT: Boy Scout troops will campout on the field after the game and all participating troops will receive a patch!

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Every Sunday Funday, there's plenty of family fun and games played at historic Municipal Stadium. Face painting, autograph sessions and more will highlight the afternoon, while kids will also have pre and post-game activities to participate in. Before the game, members of the Suns Kids Club can play catch on the field. All kids will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.