RiverDogs' Stowers Named South Atlantic League Player of the Week

May 29, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release





CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Atlantic League has announced that RiverDogs outfielder Josh Stowers (pronounced "STOH-errs") has been named the league's "Player of the Week" for the period of May 20-26.

Stowers garners the RiverDogs' first weekly accolades this season following a seven-day stretch in which he went 10-for-26 at the plate, including blasting four homers in a four-game series in Asheville. The recent power stretch for the former Louisville Cardinal added the last piece of the puzzle to the all-around talent's skillset, with Stowers now slashing .287/.376/.465 with five homers and 16 RBI and leading Charleston with 13 stolen bases.

Rated the Yankees' No. 25 prospect in the pre-season after the former second-round pick was acquired in a three-team deal from Seattle, the Chicagoland area native was also this week picked as the centerfielder on the MLB Pipeline's "All Prospect Team of the Week", paired alongside former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, the Astros' Kyle Tucker, and some of the other top performers in the minors from that past week that rank among their organization's Top-30 prospects.

Over weeklong span, Stowers raised his slugging percentage nearly 100 points from .378 to .471 with his newfound power stroke. Each of his first five homers as a Yankee farmhand have come in his last 13 games after touching off for his first longball with his new organization on May 14 against West Virginia, the Mariners' Class A affiliate, at The Joe.

Stowers and the first-place RiverDogs begin a weeklong road trip starting with a four-game series against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) on Thursday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. Fans can catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming on the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. ET. The Dogs hold a 3.0 game lead on their closest pursuers in the division, currently the Rome Braves, with 18 games remaining in the first-half.

