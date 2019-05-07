Home Run Ball Hurts Otters in Loss to Miners

Marion, Ill. - In their final road exhibition, the Otters could not overcome the home run ball by the Miners offense, falling by a score of 8-1.

After a scoreless first inning, the Miners were able to get on the board first as Alex Santana smacked an RBI triple deep into the outfield to make the score 1-0. After a wild pitch by Otters pitcher Austin Nicely, Santana stole home safely to extend the Miners lead to two.

The Otters would score their first run of the game in the fifth inning when Rob Calabrese cut the Miners lead in half on an RBI double, scoring Jack Meggs.

Similar to the Jacob's Village game last week, the Miners were not afraid to show their ability to hit the ball over the fence in Tuesday's contest.

In the fifth and sixth innings, Andy Cosgrove and Chris Iriart both blasted two-run homers respectively to extend the Miners lead to 7-1.

The Miners would add another run before it was all said and done in the ninth inning, as they would win the game 8-1.

