Holiday Rummage Sale Set for December 2nd & 3rd

Menomonee Falls, WI - The Chinooks annual Holiday Rummage Sale is set to take place on Friday, December 2nd (9:00am to 6:00pm) and Saturday, December 3rd (9:00am to 2:00pm). The rummage sale will be at the team office in Menomonee Falls (N83 W1320 Leon Road).

On Saturday, Santa will be here from 10:00am to 12:00pm for free photos with the kids and families, the perfect opportunity for that holiday card photo. Everyone's favorite fish, Gill, will also be in attendance. Afterwards, we will have a complimentary hot dog, chips, and soda lunch (while supplies last). And don't forget to check out our coloring station.

We will be hosting our biggest merchandise sale of the off-season. We will have items up to 50% off. The sale will feature bobbleheads, past giveaways items, and more.

Our popular grab bags will also be available in which every grab bag is different. Each bag will feature two ticket vouchers to a 2023 home game and could include other great items such as merchandise, bobbleheads, giveaways, and more. Also back this year, will be our Bobble Board game.

Don't forget our Holiday Package is currently available for purchase and can also be purchased at the holiday sale. For $25, you receive two ticket vouchers to a 2023 Chinooks home game and the exclusive Holiday Gill bobblehead, limited quantity available. Gift certificates are also available in any denomination.

We look forward to seeing everyone at the Holiday Sale, we hope Gill and the Chinooks can help with all your holiday shopping needs.

