Holiday Magic with the Mets

December 8, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets have teamed up with the United Way of St. Lucie County to provide a holiday to remember for a group of kids in the community.

On Tuesday, December 14th (4:30-6:30 p.m.), the Mets will treat 10 kids K-2 to a holiday shopping spree at Target in Tradition. The kids will be paired with a Mets front office staff member, along with the mascot Klutch, who will help guide them through the store. The children will also receive another gift card to take home to their families.

After shopping the Mets staff will take the kids to Popstroke for a pizza party with food and drinks generously donated by Popstroke.

Funds for the event are being provided by the Amazin' Mets Foundation.

"Holiday Magic with the Mets is a new initiative for us and we could not be more excited," Kasey Blair, St. Lucie Mets Assistant General Manager, said. "Anytime the Mets can help kids in our community it is a rewarding and important cause. Hopefully we are providing these kids a holiday memory they will cherish for years to come."

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from December 8, 2021

Holiday Magic with the Mets - St. Lucie Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.