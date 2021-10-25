Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Visit Texas to Close Season-Opening Six-Game Road Trip

October 25, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Week That Was...

Friday, Oct. 22 at Iowa

Forwards Jakub Pour and Reese Johnson each recorded a goal and an assist, but the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) fell to the Iowa Wild (2-1-0-0) 6-3 at Wells Fargo Arena Friday evening open a two-game weekend series. IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom recorded a season-high 47 saves. Recap & Highlights

Saturday, Oct. 23 at Iowa

The Rockford IceHogs (1-3-0-0) fell to the Iowa Wild (3-1-0-0) 5-2 at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night to close a two-game weekend series. Forward Jakub Pour and Alex Nylander each scored for the IceHogs. Recap & Highlights

2021-22 Season Numbers

Record: 1-3-0-0 (T-4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 0-0-0-0

Away: 1-3-0-0

Last 10 Games: 1-3-0-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Alexander Nylander (3)

Assists: Mike Hardman, Cameron Morrison, Lukas Reichel, Isaak Phillips (2)

Points: Lukas Reichel (4)

Penalty Minutes: Nicolas Beaudin (12)

Power-Play Goals: Lukas Reichel (1)

Power-Play Assists: Evan Barratt, Brett Connolly (1)

Power-Play Points: Several Tied (1)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Assists: N/A (0)

Shorthanded Points: N/A (0)

Game-Winning Goals: Alex Nylander (1)

Wins: Arvid Soderblom (1)

GAA: Arvid Soderblom (4.50)

SPCT: Arvid Soderblom (.906)

League Leaders

Forward Lukas Reichel is tied for 10th in the American Hockey League and tied for ninth among rookies with four points (2G, 2A).

Forward Alex Nylander is tied for second in the AHL with three goals.

Defenseman Nicolas Beaudin is tied for fifth among AHL blueliners with 12 penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes

Soderblom Builds on Season Marks

IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom made a season-high 47 saves last Friday against the Wild, the most an IceHogs goalie has made since Matt Tomkins provided 46 saves in a 2-1 overtime win at Grand Rapids on Mar. 16, 2020. Prior to Tomkins' feat, former IceHogs goalie and now Chicago Blackhawks netminder Kevin Lankinen set a single-game team record with 55 stops in a 2-1 OT win vs. Milwaukee on Dec. 10, 2019.

Reichel Off to Hot Start

Chicago Blackhawks first-round selection Lukas Reichel (2020, 17th overall) rides a three-game point streak into the week after picking up his first AHL goal and assist in the IceHogs' 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Oct. 16, a power-play goal last Friday in Des Moines and an assist against the Wild on Saturday. Overall, he has two goals and two assists for four points in four games with the IceHogs this season.

Pour Pouring on Points After Big Weekend in Des Moines

Forward Jakub Pour scored his first two North American goals last weekend at Iowa and has two goals and an assist in his last two games. He buried his first goal on Friday and added an assist and continued to create offense on Saturday with his second goal of the season.

Hogs Strike First; Open the Meijer First Goal Fundraiser

The IceHogs opened the scoring Friday night at Iowa as forward Jakub Pour earned his first goal of the season at 17:51 of the first period. When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment! Last season, the IceHogs and Meijer donated $1,750 to Rock House Kids.

Hogs Alums Heading to 100 Mark with Blackhawks

The IceHogs are one skater shy of having 100 alums skate with Chicago Blackhawks over their 14-year relationship as affiliates. Full List of IceHogs NHL alums

Hello Old Pal, It's Good to See You

This week, the IceHogs battle the Texas Stars for the first time since the shortened 2019-20 season. The IceHogs went 4-1-0-1 in the head-to-head series and last saw the Stars on Feb. 28, 2020 in Texas with a 5-4 victory. All time, the IceHogs are 28-17-4-4 against the Stars including a 15-7-2-3 record in Cedar Park.

Deep in the Heart of Texas

The IceHogs and Stars begin their eight-game, head-to-head season series this Thursday, Oct. 28 at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas and the first four games of the series will take place in Central Texas. The IceHogs will host the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center the final four regular-season meetings Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 26-27.

This Week

IceHogs at Texas Stars

Thursday, Oct. 28

7:00 p.m. CT

H-E-B Center - Cedar Park, TX

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: First of eight meetings this season; First meeting since Feb. 28, 2020

IceHogs at Texas Stars

Saturday, Oct. 30

7:00 p.m. CT

H-E-B Center - Cedar Park, TX

Watch/Listen Live: AHL TV, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app, 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and Rock River Current

Preview: Second of eight meetings; 4-1-0-1 head-to-head record in 2019-20

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.