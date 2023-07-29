Hogan's Hero, Sox Win with Windish HR, 3-2

VANCOUVER, BC: Hogan Windish belted a go ahead two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Everett AquaSox bullpen made sure that the lead held up by pitching six scoreless innings, ending The Vancouver Canadians six game home winning streak and three game overall winning streak with a 3-2 road victory. The win also ended a four game AquaSox losing streak.

The Canadians jumped out to the lead in the first inning. Michael Turconi extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-out double followed up by Cade Doughty's 12th home run of the year, a blast over the left field fence off of Kelvin Nunez to put Vancouver ahead 2-0. Nunez was named the AquaSox starting pitcher shortly before the game began after Jimmy Joyce was a late scratch due to an undisclosed illness. Nunez pitched three innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, zero walks and two strikeouts.

The AquaSox scored their first run of the game in the third inning when Erik Stock scored on a Cole Young double into the gap in right center field. The RBI was Young's seventh in 13 games since getting promoted to Everett. Young was playing in his last game as a teenager, a day before his 20th birthday.

Everett catcher Harry Ford led off the top of the sixth inning with his league leading 75th walk. Windish then came up and put the Sox in the lead with his 11th home run of the season over the left field fence.

The AquaSox bullpen closed the door on the Canadians to enable the Sox to hold on for the 3-2 win. Tim Elliott pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth inning. Leon Hunter Jr., Sam Carlson, Kyle Hill and Logan Rinehart each followed with a scoreless inning. Rinehart pitched the ninth inning and picked up his ninth save of the season.

By The Numbers

3 - Catcher Harry Ford threw out Jeff Wehler three times on Friday. Wehler was thrown out trying to steal second base in the second and seventh innings and picked off of first base in the fifth inning.

0.00 - Kyle Hill has yet to give up an earned run in the month of July. The AquaSox reliever has appeared in six games, pitching 6.1 innings, allowing only one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts.

0.61 - Tim Elliott has only allowed one earned run in his last 14 appearances. Elliott has pitched 14.1 innings during that time, allowing 10 hits, nine walks and 14 strikeouts with a 0.61 ERA.

2.08 - Sam Carlson's ERA over his last 15 appearances since June 4th. Carlson has pitched 17.1 innings, allowing 12 hits, four earned runs, two walks and 25 strikeouts.

38 - Hogan Windish has 38 RBI on the road this season, compared to 17 at home.

16-8 - The AquaSox have a .667 winning percentage this year in day games compared to their 32-37 (.464) record in night games.

.121 - The AquaSox are hitting 4 for 33 with runners in scoring position over the first four games of the Vancouver series

LOOKING AHEAD: Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday July 29. LHP Reid VanScoter (8-3, 3.49 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox. RHP Michael Dominguez (6-2, 3.94 ERA) will start for Vancouver. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m Coverage is available on AquaSox.com, the MiLB First Pitch app, Bally Live, and the North Sound 1380 KRKO Radio Network. The Frogs return to the friendly confines of Funko Field for a six-game homestand against the Spokane Indians starting August 1.

