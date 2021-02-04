HODGETOWN to Host Texas Tech, Oklahoma Matchup on April 20

February 4, 2021 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - HODGETOWN is set to host the "Red Dirt Rivalry" game between the No. 3 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and No. 23 ranked Oklahoma Sooners. The non-conference baseball matchup is set for April 20 and is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

HODGETOWN will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

Ticket information, pricing, and additional event details will be announced next week.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 4, 2021

HODGETOWN to Host Texas Tech, Oklahoma Matchup on April 20 - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.