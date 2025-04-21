HiToms Fourth Annual Scholastic All-Star Games Approaches Quickly

The High Point Thomasville Hi-Toms are thrilled to host the fourth annual Triad Prep All-Star Baseball game and the third annual Triad Prep All-Star softball contest.

The baseball all-star game will once again take place at Historic Finch Field on Saturday, May 24th and feature 50 of the top senior prep diamond stars from across the Piedmont. The softball all-star classic returns to High Point Monday, May 19th after a one-year stay in Greensboro as Truist Point plays host to the 32 best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties.

Chairperson of the softball player selection committee will once again be Oak Grove Head Coach Danielle DiLuzio while veteran Southwest Guilford head coach Reid Holmes will spearhead the baseball selection process.Ã¯Â»Â¿

Beat the lines and secure your tickets online!

HiToms Summer Camps:

Conducted at the HPT HiToms indoor training facility, HiTom City, and at Historic Finch Field - under the direction of our HiToms coaches, the HPT HiToms summer camps are great opportunities for young players to improve in all areas.

From being a smart baserunner to hitting mechanics, and so much more, our summer camps are the key athletic development ingredient all players need.

All-Around Camps:

June 16-20

June 23-27

July 21-25

Pitching & Catching Camp:

July 10-11 Hitting Camp:

July 28-30

Spots are limited - sign up today!

Camp Details and Registration

Opening Day Deals!

Join us on Saturday, May 25th as the HiToms take on the Catawba Valley Stars in a can't-miss showdown to launch the 2025 season. Expect big plays, ballpark fun, and to top it all off-a spectacular postgame fireworks show that will light up the Thomasville sky!

To celebrate Opening Day, we're offering a special limited-time deal: 4 General Admission tickets at a discounted rate!

Bring the whole family or your best baseball buddies and enjoy a full day of excitement and entertainment.

Opening Day Family Ticket Discount

HPT American Legion Tryouts:

May 3rd at 9 a.m., the High Point-Thomasville HiToms will be running tryouts for their three American Legion Baseball teams. As a part of the HiToms organization, American Legion players, age 14-19, learn the tools to become the future leaders of our state while also building their baseball acumen. This year's tryouts will be at Trinity High School.

Pre-registration is required to participate in this year's tryouts. Please use the link below to register your student-athlete to secure their spot!

American Legion Pre-Registration

Host Families Needed If you or someone you know is interested in hosting a HiToms player this summer, please reach out to Marilyn Butterworth, Assistant General Manager, at marilyn.hitoms@gmail.com for more details!

