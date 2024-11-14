Breaking News HiToms Hire Rob Shore as Head Coach

November 14, 2024

High Point/Thomasville - The High Point-Thomasville HiToms announced today the hiring of long-time Post 87 HiToms Head Coach Rob Shore as their 2025 HPT HiToms Coastal Plain League manager.

Following a successful 14-year run as the Post 87 HiToms skipper, Shore returns to Finch Field on the heels of two successful seasons as the manager of the Old North State League's High Point Hushpuppies and back-to-back 1A NCHSAA state baseball championships at Uwharrie Charter Academy. Approaching his third season at the helm of the highly decorated Randolph County high school baseball program with a 50-16 two-year record, Shore has 29 seasons of head coaching experience and amassed an impressive 307-137 mark leading the Post 87's.

"We are thrilled to have Rob assume our head coach's position with the HiToms," HPT HiToms President Greg Suire said. "His leadership skills, connection with student-athletes and baseball passion has paved the way not only for his team's on-field success but his enduring relationships with former players."

