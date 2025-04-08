HiToms Announce Fourth Annual Scholastic All-Star Games

April 8, 2025 - Coastal Plain League (Coastal Plain)

High Point-Thomasville HiToms News Release







The High Point Thomasville Hi-Toms announced today the dates for the fourth annual Triad Prep All-Star Baseball game and the third annual Triad Prep All-Star softball contest.

The baseball all-star game will once again take place at Historic Finch Field on Saturday, May 24th and feature 50 of the top senior prep diamond stars from across the Piedmont. The softball all-star classic returns to High Point Monday, May 19th after a one-year stay in Greensboro as Truist Point plays host to the 32 best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties.

"The diamond All-Star games spearhead our efforts to showcase the Triad's best high school athletes," HiToms President Greg Suire said. "From championing the greater High Point area's American Legion baseball program to hosting spring baseball and lacrosse classics to sponsoring the area's largest football jamboree, the HiToms are committed to expanding the playing opportunities for our community's youth. As we embark on our 90th season of baseball at Finch Field, please mark your calendars and support our mission of celebrating the accomplishments of our community's future leaders.

Chairperson of the softball player selection committee will once again be Oak Grove Head Coach Danielle DiLuzio while veteran Southwest Guilford head coach Reid Holmes will spearhead the baseball selection process.

