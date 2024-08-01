HiToms Announce 4th Annual Triad Kick-Off Classic Schedule

Featuring 13 Triad area high schools, the HiToms Triad Lick-Off Classic begins Wednesday August 14th with an exciting three-team scrimmage between long-time Triad powers: High Point Central, Thomasville and North Davidson. The expanded skills challenge follows featuring three events: Quarterback Throwing Skills Challenge, Field Goal Kicking Contest and a Punter's Challenge. The final match-up of the night is at 8:15 when Randleman takes on Mt. Tabor.

Day two of the HiToms Kick-Off Classic features 10 schools descending upon Simeon Stadium Featuring a full-field match-up between Wheatmore and High Point Central at 6:00 p.m., the HKC showcases another skills challenge at 7 and two doubleheaders at 7:30 and 8:30 pm. Day two's HKC will also feature a junior varsity event next door at the High Point Athletic Complex.

"We've got a great line-up of games scheduled and it's punctuated by an expansion of our skills challenge to include quarterbacks and punters," HiToms President Greg Suire said. "Unifying the prep football community by providing an exciting, single-site competition continues to expand playing opportunities for our student-athletes and broaden the Triad's football brand.

